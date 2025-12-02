Parsi religious leaders felicitated; Gujarat CM highlights community’s role in India’s growth

Ahmedabad, Dec 2 Ahmedabad witnessed a grand felicitation ceremony honouring Parsi religious leaders in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The event celebrated the community’s legacy of service and its significant role in India’s progress.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Minister said that the Parsi community has made “immense and invaluable contributions to nation-building,” describing generosity as the community’s defining virtue. He lauded their spirit of service, dedication and social responsibility.

The event was organised by the Ariz Khambatta Benevolent Trust (AKBT). Founder Trustee Piruz Khambatta said the programme reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi (development with preservation of heritage)'.

The AKBT, which works extensively in health, education and social welfare, also supports people living with HIV. On the occasion, the trust announced a new scholarship to encourage young Parsis pursuing religious studies.

The Chief Minister also recalled the contributions of iconic Parsi figures like Madam Bhikhaiji Cama, Homi Bhabha, the Tata, Wadia and Godrej families, and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw — who played defining roles in India’s development.

He noted that the community’s ancestors embraced the ethos of the Bhagavad Gita’s 'Swadharma' and integrated seamlessly into Gujarat’s social fabric “like sugar in milk.”

The two-day celebration features several cultural programmes, including theatre, music and comedy, aimed at connecting the younger generation with their traditions.

The ceremony drew a large gathering of Parsi leaders, high priests and representatives of community organisations from across the country.

The Parsi community in India, though small in number, has had an outsised influence on the nation’s social, economic and cultural landscape.

Descendants of Zoroastrians who migrated from Persia over a thousand years ago, Parsis built some of India’s most iconic institutions from the Tata and Godrej business houses to pioneering contributions in science by Homi Bhabha and in defence by Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Known for their philanthropy, integrity and commitment to public service, Parsis have shaped modern India through industry, education, healthcare and civic leadership.

Their unique blend of tradition, progressive values and generosity has earned them deep respect, making them an integral part of India’s development story despite being one of its smallest communities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor