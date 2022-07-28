Partha Chatterjee should be removed from ministry: TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh

Trinamool national spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Thursday criticized West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with a multi-crore recruitment scam in government schools in the state. Kunal Ghosh on Twitter wrote, “If this statement considered wrong, party has every right to remove me from all posts. I shall continue as a soldier of @AITCofficial.”

If this statement considered wrong, party has every right to remove me from all posts. I shall continue as a soldier of @AITCofficial. — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) July 28, 2022

ED on Wednesday seized around ₹28 crores, over five kilos of gold, and property deeds from the flat of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. The ED has also arrested both the minister and his aide in connection with a multi-crore recruitment scam in government schools in the state.

According to the reports, the ED conducted raids at five places on Wednesday, which also includes two flats owned by Mukherjee in Belgharia. “ ₹27.9 crore cash, around five kilos of gold, silver coins, property deeds, and other documents were seized,” said a senior official.

Earlier night, while counting notes till midnight, bank officials were roped in along with four high-efficiency note counting machines. While in the morning the seized items were stacked into ten trunks and were taken in the truck before being taken by the officials.

On Wednesday the raids were also conducted at Mukherjee’s ancestral home. Officials also raided one home of Manoj Jain, and it was found that Jain also had a connection with the scam.