Partly cloudy sky, light rain at isolated places in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 29 Weather was partly cloudy in J&K is the last 24 hours, and the MeT office said on Monday that partly cloudy weather with light rain at isolated places is likely to occur during the next 24 hours.

Srinagar had 16.2, Pahalgam 11.3 and Gulmarg 9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass in Ladakh region had 7.3, Leh 12 and Kargil 15.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 24.9, Katra 23.4, Batote 18.1, Banihal 16 and Bhaderwah 17.5 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor