Partly cloudy weather with light rain likely in J&K

Srinagar, July 7 The MeT department on Thursday forecast partly cloudy sky with light rain at scattered places in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain partly cloudy in J&K during the next 24 hours with possibility of light rain at scattered places", said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar registered 20.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 15.3 and Gulmarg 13 degrees as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Leh had 13.1 degrees and Kargil had 17.7 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 26.7 degrees, Katra 24, Batote 19, Banihal 18.2 and Bhaderwah 19.3 as the minimum temperature.

