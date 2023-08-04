Parts of Delhi receive light rain, min temp recorded at 25 degrees

New Delhi, Aug 4 Parts of the national capital received light rain on Friday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Friday morning was recorded at 93 per cent.

