Parts of Delhi remain flooded despite slight decrease in Yamuna water level

New Delhi, July 15 Despite a slight decrease in the water level of the Yamuna river, parts of Delhi remained flooded on Saturday.

As of Saturday morning, the water level stood at 207.53 meters, still 2.20 meters above the danger level but slightly lower than Friday's figure of 208.35.

The areas which are still inundated include the ITO, Rajghat, ISBT, and Mathura Road.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had informedthat the first gate of the ITO barrage was opened by a diver after 20 hours of extensive work.

The diver had to go deep to remove silt using a silt compressor.

But since the other gates remained closed, the river water continued to reach the main road.

The Yamuna river broke a 45-year-old record and reached its highest level at 208.65 meters on Thursday.

Other prominent areas of the capital city such as Mukherjee Nagar, Model Town, Civil Lines and Majnu Ka Tila, also witnessed massive waterlogging.

On Thursday, the overflowing water had reached near Kejriwal's residence.

