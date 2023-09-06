Parts of Delhi witness massive traffic jams

New Delhi, Sep 6 Parts of the national capital witnessed massive traffic jams on Wednesday as the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) were conducting a motorcade rehearsal ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled to take place this weekend.

“Due to carcade rehearsal and special traffic arrangements, some congestion is expected on Salimgarh

Meanwhile, congestion was also observed at ITO, Brij Mohan Chowk, Hauz Qazi Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, roundabout Mandi House, AIIMS Loop, Dayal Singh Chowk, C-Hexagon etc., as traffic was diverted in view of the Chehlum procession.

The Shia Muslim community in Delhi is set to observe Chehlum on Thursday, which marks the 40th day after Muharram and commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

This traditional event features the main Chehlum procession, including Tazia and Alam, that commenced from Pahari Bhojla at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The procession's route took from Pahari Bhojla to Dargah Shah-e-Mardan, passing through various areas such as Bazar Chitli Qabar, Bazar Matia Mahal, Chowk Jama Masjid, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj Bridge, Chelmsford Road, New Delhi Railway Station, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk roundabout, Rafi Marg, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Kartvya Path/Rafi Marg crossing, Sunehri Bagh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Gol Methi roundabout, Tughlak Road, Aurobindo Marg, Jor Bagh Road, and finally the Karbala at Lodhi Colony for burial.

Organisers expect 20,000 to 25,000 people, including women and children, to attend.

Notably, some VIPs, including diplomats and ambassadors from Gulf countries, are anticipated to attend the Majlis (religious meeting).

“Before the burial at Karbala, 'Anjuman-e-Haideri' will organise a Majlis for local Shia Muslims around 4 pm at Dargah Shah-e-Mardan, Jor Bagh. Additionally, at approximately 7 p.m., a public meeting will be held to observe Chehlum as an 'anti-terrorism day' at Dargah Shah-e-Mardan.

"Following this public meeting, another Majlis will take place, featuring religious discourses delivered by Maulana Kalbe Jawad, a Shia cleric,” the DTP added.

