Parts of Udaipur witness heavy rainfall

Udaipur faced a sudden change of weather after several parts of the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Some parts of Udaipur also saw heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mathura witnessed waterlogging in several parts as heavy rainfall lashed the city on Saturday late night.

On other hand, cities including Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad are likely to experience light to moderate spell in next two hours, IMD predicted.

The weather department also predicted light and moderate spells for the cities of Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas.

( With inputs from ANI )

