Party has appointed observers in Himachal, matter will be resolved soon, says Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Feb 28 Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that the party has appointed observers in Himachal Pradesh, where the party candidate in the Rajya Sabha election lost due to cross-voting, and expressed confidence that the matter will be resolved soon.

In Sikar to attend a programme, the party General Secretary and CWC member, speaking to the media on the political crisis in the hill state, said: "Our party has appointed observers in Himachal, they will talk to everyone, and hopefully the matter will be resolved very soon."

On the Congress defeat in Rajasthan, he said that its vote percentage was not much less than of the BJP.

"Though we could not form the government, our vote percentage was not very less than that of the BJP. Meanwhile, people have understood that this (BJP) government will not be able to live up to the expectations as now the disagreements are emerging in its working. This government has broken its promises on every issue, especially with the farmers and the youth.

"Only publicity is going on everywhere but on the ground, the BJP has not been able to prove itself successful on matters like inflation and unemployment. We want elections to be fought on these issues but the BJP wants elections to be fought on emotional issues. We will contest elections on development issues. Our INDIA bloc is strong," he added.

