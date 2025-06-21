Party of convicts: BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla slams RJD over Tejashwi's remarks against PM Modi

New Delhi, June 21 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday launched a scathing attack at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, following latter’s comments mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Terming the RJD as a party of scam convicts, Poonawalla said, “The party whose history is rooted in fodder scams, where its leader has been convicted, and whose family is facing trial in the land-for-jobs scam, has no moral ground to lecture anyone."

“When such people, driven by arrogance and feudal mindset, mock a Prime Minister who once sold tea on railway platforms and rose from there, their true elitist mentality is exposed,” he added.

In a pointed remark about dynastic politics, Poonawalla accused the RJD of placing the family above constitutional institutions.

“This is the same mindset where a family is always placed above constitutional positions. Their history includes instances where even Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s photo was disrespected by placing it near their feet. For them, family comes first, not the Constitution or the nation,” he said.

His remarks come after Tejashwi Yadav, addressing the media on Friday, dismissed the Prime Minister’s rally in Siwan as orchestrated.

“The administration was deployed to gather the crowd. The public wasn’t interested, so they had to be brought forcefully,” Tejashwi alleged.

He further claimed: “Neither PM Modi nor Nitish Kumar are true mass leaders. If Lalu Ji simply stands on the road, lakhs will gather without any effort.”

Tejashwi also accused the BJP of misusing state resources, saying, “They’ve spent crores from Bihar government funds over days, and yet failed to draw a crowd. That’s why officials were used to fill seats.”

Poonawalla also criticised Rahul Gandhi saying, "In the INDIA Alliance, and now even in the Congress party, no one takes Rahul Gandhi seriously. He believes that his family's authority is above the constitutional framework. When they win elections in Karnataka, Telangana, or Himachal, and get 99 seats, the Election Commission is praised. But if they lose in Maharashtra or Haryana, they start blaming the Election Commission."

