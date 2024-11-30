Party of extortionists, gangsters: BJP hits out at AAP over MLA's alleged audio clip

New Delhi, Nov 30 BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of turning into a party of "extortionists and gangsters," after presenting an alleged audio clip of an AAP MLA conversing with a gangster about extorting money from a businessman.

Addressing a press conference at the party's headquarters alongside Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Bhatia alleged that AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was engaging in criminal activities with the consent of party chief Arvind Kejriwal and questioned whether the MLA would be expelled from the party.

Bhatia claimed that the audio clip revealed Balyan discussing threats and intimidation tactics to extort money from a builder. He alleged that such behaviour reflects the character of the AAP and its leadership.

"The corrupt AAP has now turned into a party of hardcore criminals. With the consent of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's MLA is both a criminal and a gangster," he claimed.

"Who is their (AAP) biggest supporter? It is the gangster who openly extorts money. And who asks them to extort money? Does the one who has taken the oath of the Constitution openly extort money with Kejriwal's permission?" he questioned.

"AAP MLA or it would be better if I say extortionist MLA Naresh Balyan, is talking to a gangster in this audio clip. The MLA is talking to the gangster like his brother. The MLA is indicating that a certain builder, a certain person, is being called, threatened, and intimidated. They discuss how to intensify threats, demand ransom, and distribute the money collected. This cannot be acceptable behaviour for any MLA, however, if the MLA is from a party of dishonest party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, then it is possible," he alleged.

Drawing parallels with the BJP-led Centre, Bhatia said, "On one hand, the law and order situation in Delhi is the responsibility of the Centre and it is our responsibility that everyone feels safe. On the other hand, the elected government of Delhi, who has taken the oath of the Constitution, threatens Delhiites and ensures that they do not feel safe. This is worrisome."

Bhatia also questioned Kejriwal's silence on the matter and demanded whether Balyan would be expelled from the party.

"If Kejriwal and Delhi CM Atishi do not act, it will be clear that this extortion is being carried out under Kejriwal's directions," he added.

Slamming the AAP's track record, Bhatia referred to past controversies involving party members, including Tahir Hussain, who is accused in the Delhi riots case, and former ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who faced allegations of corruption.

He also mentioned Amanatullah Khan's arrest for assault, a rape accusation against another MLA, and domestic violence allegations against Somnath Bharti.

Bhatia said that AAP had lost the moral authority to govern and stated, "The people of Delhi deserve better. AAP should not even be in the Opposition." He vowed to fight until Balyan was expelled from the party and faced legal action, adding, "The only place for such individuals is behind bars."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor