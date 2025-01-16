Parvesh Verma declares Rs 77.89 crore movable, Rs 12.19 crore immovable assets in election affidavit

New Delhi, Jan 16 Former BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who filed nomination for the upcoming Assembly elections from the New Delhi constituency on Wednesday, has declared his net assets.

Parvesh Verma, who holds an MBA degree from the Fore School of Management, has declared movable assets worth Rs 77.89 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 12.19 crore. His wife owns movable assets worth Rs 17.53 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 6.91 crore.

The BJP leader has listed business and social work as his primary sources of income, while his wife is involved in private service and social work.

Verma has shown cash balance of Rs 2.2 lakh. He owns three cars -- a Toyota Fortuner (Rs 9 lakh), a Toyota Innova (Rs 36 lakh) and an XUV (Rs 11.77 lakh).

In terms of precious metals, the BJP leader owns 200 grams of gold worth Rs 8.25 lakh, while his wife has 1.11 kg of gold valued at Rs 45.75 lakh.

Additionally, Verma’s two daughters own 300 grams of gold worth Rs 12.35 lakh each and his son has 150 grams of gold valued at Rs 6.17 lakh.

Verma has a defamation case pending against him. It was filed by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia concerning allegations of corruption in Delhi's schools, among other legal matters.

Earlier in the day before filing his nomination for the Assembly polls, Parvesh Verma prayed at the Gauri Shankar temple in the national capital and held a roadshow, which was attended by a large crowd.

He was accompanied by his wife and two daughters.

BJP's New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj also participated in the roadshow.

Verma will be facing a contest from AAP convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. Congress' Sandeep Dikshit is also contesting from the constituency.

Delhi is scheduled to vote in a single-phased election on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor