Parvesh Verma promises to clean Yamuna, criticises Kejriwal’s failed cleanliness claims

New Delhi, Jan 25 Pravesh Verma, the BJP candidate from New Delhi Assembly, made bold promises to clean the Yamuna River if the party forms the government in the upcoming Delhi elections.

Speaking about the importance of the Yamuna River for Delhi, Verma emphasised that the river could be a great resource for the city if properly cleaned and managed.

He argued that cleaning the Yamuna is not a complex task, stating, "It's not rocket science. The river has accumulated 88 metres of sludge, which can be cleared using machinery."

Verma outlined his vision for the riverfront, mentioning plans to build water treatment plants along the 28 kms of the river where drains empty into it.

He also proposed creating permanent ghats on both sides of the river and planting nearly 10 lakh trees to purify the water.

Drawing a comparison with the development of the Sabarmati Riverfront, he said, “Just as our Prime Minister created the Sabarmati Riverfront, we can do the same here in Delhi.”

In his address, Verma criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of failing to fulfill his earlier promise to clean the Yamuna.

He recalled Kejriwal’s statement, where he claimed that if he failed to clean the river, Delhi people should not vote for him.

"Eight thousand crores were spent, but there is no sign of any work done," Verma claimed.

He urged the people of Delhi to vote for the BJP, stressing that cleaning the Yamuna would be a top priority for the party.

"Please save Delhi. On February 5, you will have the chance to press the lotus button and elect a BJP government that can truly clean the Yamuna," he added.

Verma also took a dig at the AAP leadership, particularly former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, accusing him of being involved in a liquor deal.

He claimed that there was an audio clip where Sisodia could be heard discussing the deal.

Verma further pointed out the ongoing legal troubles of AAP leaders, saying, "Those who were recently released from Tihar Jail are still accused, and the Supreme Court has imposed several restrictions on them, including banning Arvind Kejriwal from visiting the Secretariat, meeting officers, or even signing files."

Verma’s comments were pointed at the AAP’s leadership, claiming that these leaders were not fit to govern Delhi.

He urged Delhi voters to reject the "fighting government" and choose a stable, efficient government like the BJP. "Delhi needs a government that can work for its people, not a government that’s mired in scandals," he concluded.

The BJP candidate’s statements are seen as part of the ongoing election campaign, as Delhi prepares to vote on February 5.

