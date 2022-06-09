Paschim Bhanganmari blast case: NIA conducts raids at two places in West Bengal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at two locations in West Bengal in relation to the Paschim Bhanganmari blast case.

The anti-terror agency sleuth these searches in Khejuri and Talpati police station areas in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.

According to the NIA, it has seized digital devices including mobile phones, one country-made pistol, explosives, Indian Currency worth Rs 2,60,000 and incriminating materials during the searches.

Earlier also, the NIA had seized incriminating documents and digital devices by conducting search operations at five locations in West Bengal's East Medinipur district on February 25.

The case relates to a bomb explosion in the house of an accused Kankan Karan, a resident of village Paschim Bhanganmari on January 3. During the explosion accused Kankan Karan and Anup Das got seriously injured, and Das later succumbed to his injuries.

The case was initially registered on January 4 at Khejuri police station and was later re-registered by the NIA on January 25.

( With inputs from ANI )

