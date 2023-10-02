Passenger arrested for attempting to open emergency exit door on Nagpur-Bengaluru indigo flight

A passenger, identified as Swapnil Holey, was arrested after allegedly attempting to open the emergency exit door of an IndiGo flight bound from Nagpur to Bengaluru just before take-off. The incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E 6803 on September 30, around 10 pm. The passenger was seated next to the emergency exit door. While the crew was briefing passengers before takeoff, the man reportedly made an attempt to open the emergency exit door.

Upon landing at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at 11:55 pm, IndiGo staff escorted Holey to the police station. He had a scheduled flight to Bangkok on October 1. A complaint from the airline staff led to the registration of an FIR under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (Act endangering life or personal safety of others). The accused passenger was subsequently arrested but was later released on bail.