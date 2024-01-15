Passenger assaults IndiGo pilot over flight delay
By IANS | Published: January 15, 2024 10:04 AM2024-01-15T10:04:33+5:302024-01-15T10:05:02+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 15 A passenger onboard a Goa-bound IndiGo flight from here physically assaulted the pilot while he was making an announcement of delay inside the aircraft.
The incident took place on Sunday.
A video of the altercation went viral on social media platforms, sparking outrage and condemnation from users.
The viral footage shows a passenger, identified as Sahil Kataraia, wearing a yellow hoodie, running up to the aircraft's pilot and physically assaulting him in a fit of anger.
The incident occurred while the pilot was addressing passengers about the delay, attributed to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, leading to a crew change after prolonged delays.
The delay in the IndiGo flight (6E-2175) destined for Goa was reportedly due to heavy fog and traffic congestion at the airport.
As per sources, the assault took place around 7 p.m. when tensions were running high among the passengers due to the extended wait.
"We received a complaint and are taking appropriate legal action,” said a senior police official.
More details are awaited.
