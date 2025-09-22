Passenger Spots Rat on IndiGo Aircraft; Delhi-Kanpur Flight Delayed by Three Hours

An IndiGo Airlines flight was delayed for three hours at Kanpur Airport because a rat was spotted in the flight. The plane was heading to Delhi from Kanpur on September 21. The flight had arrived at Kapur from Delhi at 2:10 pm and was set to leave for Delhi at 2:50 pm, but before the flight could depart a passenger spotted a rat inside the plane and alerted the crew members. The airline and the airport staff immediately took action and asked the passengers to evacuate the plane. The passengers were waiting in the airport lounge as the airline team was searching for the rat.

They took the rat out of the plane after searching for around one and half hours. The flight that was scheduled to land in Delhi by 4:10 pm departed from Kanpur at 6:03 pm and landed by 7:16 pm. The incident was also confirmed by the Director of Kanpur Airport, Sanjay Kumar. He told Aaj Tak, “A passenger had complained about a rat in the flight. After that, an inspection was carried out. The rat was removed. Because of this, the flight took off three hours late.” He also further added that the aircraft was allowed to takeoff only after a complete check and it was declared safe.