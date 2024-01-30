Passenger stuck between train and platform rescued in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 30 A passenger had a narrow escape when he slipped and got stuck between the train and platform while attempting to board a moving train.

The incident occurred on Monday night at Vikarabad railway station in Telangana.

The man was dragged along for some distance by the Express train before the alert passengers, RPF and railway officials halted the train and took up rescue measures.

The rescue workers dug up the platform to extricate the victim from between the train and platform. The passenger had agonising time for nearly 90 minutes.

The entire incident, which was recorded by the CCTV on the platform, resulted in the departure of Bidar-Yesvantpur Express.

The man, identified as Satish from Raichur in Karnataka, was shifted to Vikarabad Government Hospital. He was later brought to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

