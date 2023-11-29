Passengers off-loaded for overbooked flight, curious if DGCA has any rules to deal with it: Chidambaram

New Delhi, Nov 29 Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said an airline "off loaded" three passengers because it had "overbooked" passengers on the flight, and asked the DGCA if it has any rules that deals with such a situation.

In a post on X, Chidambaram, a former union minister, said, "I have the boarding pass of a student-passenger who had a ticket to fly from city X to city Y. At the boarding gate, he and two other passengers were 'off-loaded' because the airline had 'overbooked passengers on the flight."

The Congress leader said, "He was not offered refund of the fare or compensation for his loss of travel and the inconvenience. I am curious to know if other passengers had faced the same situation."

"I am also curious to know if DGCA has any rules that deal with such a situation," he said.

His remarks came in the wake of the growing complaints by the passengers against the airlines in the recent days for poor services and cancellation of flights among others.

