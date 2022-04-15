Passenger's phone catches fire mid-air in Indigo Flight

A passenger's phone caught fire after taking off on an IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Delhi flight on Thursday. However, due to the presence of mind shown by the crew member, the accident was averted. The fire was contained with the help of firefighters. This information has been given by the officials of the air traffic regulator DGCA.

Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said no passengers or staff were injured in the incident. Flight number 6E 2037 en route from Dibrugarh to Delhi, a crew member noticed a spark and smoke coming from the passenger's phone.

DGCA officials said crew members extinguished the blaze with the help of firefighters after seeing smoke coming from the passenger's phone. The plane landed safely at Delhi Airport at 12.45 pm on Thursday. This incident has taken place due to sudden overheating of the battery of the mobile. He quickly brought the situation under control due to the training of the crew member for proper emergency management.

