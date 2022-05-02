Passing out parade for 459 BSF recruits held in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 2 A passing out parade for 459 recruits of the Border Security Force (BSF) was held at Humhama in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday.

Speaking on the occassion, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of J&K, who was the Chief Guest, said that the BSF being the "first line of defence" has not only been guarding the borders effectively since it's inception but has also made significant contributions in fighting foreign sponsored terrorism and internal militancy with unparallel valour and steely determination.

Underlining the fact that a close cooperation and coordination amongst different security agencies was necessary to eliminate terrorism and narco-terror threats that emanates across our borders, the chief guest asserted that the BSF with efficient mechanisms and response systems was fully prepared to meet the mammoth challenges.

Addressing the recruits, Bhatnagar appreciated the excellent display of self-confidence, skill and picture perfect coordination which was the high point of the parade.

He applauded the recruits for choosing the BSF as a career option and exhorted them to serve the nation with courage and enthusiasm. The Chief Guest awarded medals to the recruits who performed exceptionally well in various indoor and outdoor activities.

Senior officers of the Border Security Force, other security forces, parents and families members of the trainees witnessed the parade.

Over the course of 44 weeks of training, the recruits gained proficiency in handling different types of weapons, firing skills, law, drill and border management.

