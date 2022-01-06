'Passion for social service grew stronger after being followed by PM Modi'

Mysuru, Jan 6 Prajna Kashyap, a fourth year integrated law student of Vidya Vikas Institute of Legal Services in Mysuru in Karnataka is among the 2,500 people across the world who are followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 21-year-old girl, who has turned into a celebrity now, spoke to on Thursday and shared how the development has made her a celebrity.

"I never planned my content for social media," she says.

"I am the happiest person. It was a surprise for me as well as for my friends, relatives. It has been a new motivation for me. I feel I am empowered after the development," Prajna explained to .

Everyone is saying that the Prime Minister following a student on social media is a motivating gesture and it is inspiring them to carry out social service, she says.

Asked whether she has any clue about why she was being followed by PM Modi, Prajna said: "What I think is, I have been involved in social service activities since childhood. It is the third generation in our family which is involved in social service activities. My grandfather was into social service, both parents are also into this," she says.

"I am the third generation. I am involved in all types of social service activities. Fund collections for natural disasters, helping others. I also conduct personality development programmes and environment related programmes like plantation. I have also been involved in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. I have organised programmes in orphanages, old-age homes. On cultural front, a musical congregation has been organised for 10 years, but it has been stopped for two years due to Covid. During Covid-19 first wave, I worked to facilitate blood donations, food kit distribution," she explained.

"Prajna was the former secretary for ABVP for Mysuru city. The organisation helped me to get involved with more people. Major reason for me to choose law is that it allows me to be amidst people and solve their problems. Law is a powerful weapon. I should know the law of the land and whoever comes to me, I should be able to help them out. I am madly wanting to do this," she said.

"Presently, the exams are over and the college is yet to open. Everyone knew about this. All are calling over the phone and wishing me. I was seen as a celebrity earlier, now this has made me even more popular. All teachers, principal, seniors are helping and guiding me," she says.

"When my account was followed by PM Modi on January 1, it had not come to my notice. I got a call from a friend in Tamil Nadu. I thought it's a joke. After checking, I got to know. All family members were happy. Our's is a joint family of 12 members. My grandfather worked for Jan Sangh and my father N.V. Phaneesh, is a RSS Pracharak and participated in Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Presently, he is Chairman for Mysuru Paints and Varnish Ltd. My mother is also associated with RSS," she explained.

"Since beginning, whenever I have put out a tweet, I have thought about the issue. I didn't have any clue on whether the posts would be observed by PM Modi. Or I didn't plan any post that has to come to his notice. Now, also I am not conscious of that fact. I am posting like I did earlier and one add up is I will be conscious that my posts would be seen by PM Modi," she said.

Sudha Phaneesh, her mother stated that she is elated. "Social service is inherited in the family over generations. PM Modi has five million followers. He is following about 2,500 people. In that, his ability to identify her for contributing to society on a smaller scale is a blessing for my daughter. She is motivated to participate in more social activities, she said.

