Past Cong govt okayed exchange of information on troops movement: BJP MP shares India-Pak pact of 1991

New Delhi, May 23 Amid the political showdown over India ‘informing’ Pakistan ahead of military strikes on May 7, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday dug out a document from the past, about India-Pakistan military 1991 pact, highlighting how the then government entered into an agreement with enemy nation and agreed to share information beforehand.

Nishikant Dubey’s explosive claims come in the backdrop of raging controversy over EAM S Jaishankar’s alleged remarks that India alerted Pakistan ahead of Operation Sindoor. Congress has since then, launched mounting attack on Modi government, claiming the prior intimation to Pakistan, a crime and not lapse.

The BJP lawmaker took to X and slammed Rahul Gandhi and Congress over their duplicity over two nations striking a ceasefire ‘understanding’ after the Operation Sindoor.

Sharing the document, he wrote, “Rahul Gandhi ji, this is an agreement made during the time of your government. In 1991, your party-supported government made an agreement that India and Pakistan will exchange information about any attack or army movement. Is this agreement treason?”

“Congress stands with Pakistan, does it suit you to make objectionable comments on own Foreign Minister,” he asked.

Further speaking to IANS, Nishikant Dubey slammed the Congress party for its attempts to project its former Indira Gandhi as ‘stronger force’ than PM Modi and said, “It is the Congress party and govt which surrendered to Pakistan.”

“The 1991 agreement was signed when your (Congress) supported government was in power. It was implemented in 1994 when Narasimha Rao was Prime Minister. In that agreement, you stated where our Army would be posted, where the Navy would be posted, how the Air Force would take action, and that all this had to be informed 15 days in advance, isn’t that treason?..." Dubey added.

Meanwhile, Congress has rejected the claims as diversionary and deceptive.

Countering the charge, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that the 1991 agreement shared by the BJP MP is not from the Congress regime, rather it was signed a month after the end of Rajiv Gandhi government’s tenure.

"Nishikant Dubey lacks the correct information and repeatedly displays his ignorance. The agreement he is referring to was signed around April 1991 and it was meant for peacetime,” she said.

She said that this agreement was signed during peace time, unlike the current Operation Sindoor and hence this proves that Rahul Gandhi is stating true facts and the government is clearly on the backfoot.

