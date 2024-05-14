Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: Supreme Court Adjourns Verdict on Contempt Notice Against Baba Ramdev and Others

The Supreme Court of India has postponed its decision on a contempt petition against Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, and others involved in the Patanjali misleading advertisements case. Additionally, the SC has allowed Patanjali time to submit affidavits outlining the measures taken to withdraw advertisements for products whose licenses have been suspended, as well as recalling medicines. The case was heard today by Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah. "The public is aware, and if they have choices, they make informed decisions... Baba Ramdev wields significant influence; it should be used responsibly," remarked the SC.

An affidavit from Patanjali detailing the actions taken to remove existing misleading advertisements of the company's products will be submitted within three weeks, as reported by Bar and Bench. The affidavit will also elucidate steps taken to recall Patanjali products with suspended licenses. Notably, the SC had previously stated that celebrities and social media influencers are "equally responsible" for the products they endorse, and they could be held accountable if those products are found to be misleading.

In March, the court had directed Patanjali's co-founder Ramdev and managing director Balkrishna to personally attend the hearing. Furthermore, it temporarily prohibited the company from advertising or branding certain products. The apex court also rebuked the company for apparently violating its assurances regarding product claims and medicinal efficacy. It issued a notice to Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director, questioning why contempt proceedings should not be initiated. Additionally, the bench cautioned the company against making derogatory statements about any medicine in the media.