Patel wanted unity, Home Minister Shah doing exactly opposite: Goa Congress

Panaji, Oct 31 Stating that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel wanted to unite people of the country, Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar on Tuesday alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah is doing exactly opposite of it and failed to bring immediate peace in Manipur.

He was speaking while paying tribute to Patel on his birth anniversary and Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary.

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel wanted to unite the people of the country, however the Home Minister of the 'Bhrasht Jumla Party' is doing exactly opposite… Where was the Home Minister of India when Manipur was burning…,” he questioned.

“In 2014, BJP declared the birth anniversary of Patel asnational unity day. BJP is only using names of great leaders like Patel, but if they really wanted unity then they would have brought peace in Manipur,” Patkar pointed out.

Praising the contribution of Indira Gandhi for the country, Patkar said that she broughtwhite revolution and green revolution and even to improve financial status of poor, banks were nationalised. But today ‘Modi Sarkar’ is merging these banks to give them in the hands of private crony capitalists,” Amit Patkar alleged.

He said that these leaders like Patel and Indira Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the nation.

“Indira Gandhi had a project to save tigers, however today the Goa government is trying to destroy tigers. Though court has ordered to notify Mhadei wildlife sanctuary as Tiger reserve, BJP has failed to adhere to court order,” he said.

He urged people to unite to fail the attempts of those who try to create disharmony in the state. “We need to unite and bring peace in Goa,” he said.

