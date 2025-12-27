Path shown by Guru Gobind Singh for human welfare, courage and truth will always inspire us: Congress

New Delhi, Dec 27 On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's Parkash Purab on Saturday, the Congress said that ideals and path shown by the tenth Sikh Guru, for human welfare, courage and truth will continue to inspire generations.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, took to social media platform X to convey his greetings.

“Many many congratulations to all of you on the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The ideals and path shown by him for human welfare, courage and truth will always inspire us," he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his wishes on the occasion. In a post on X, he said, “Heartiest greetings on the occasion of Prakash Parv of Sarbans Daani, Sahib-e-Kamal and the tenth Guru of Sikhism and founder of Khalsa Panth, Dhan Dhan Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji."

Kharge highlighted the Guru’s universal message, saying that Guru Gobind Singh gave the message of peace, love, unity, equality and brotherhood to all humanity.

"He gave the message of peace, love, unity, equality and brotherhood to the entire humanity and awakened the spirit of human service and social harmony in the hearts of the people, which will always remain a source of inspiration for the people," Kharge said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tribute to Guru Gobind Singh by sharing his powerful words on X: “I will fight one against a quarter of a million, I will break the birds into eagles, Only then should I call myself Guru Gobind Singh."

Extending her greetings, she said that on the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the founder of the Khalsa Panth and the tenth Sikh Guru, the nation remembers his noble values of service, truth, love and humanity.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the founder of the Khalsa Panth and the tenth Guru, who taught the noble values ​​of service, truth, love, and humanity, we pay our heartfelt tributes to him. His sacrifice for humanity and his lessons will forever guide the world," Priyanka said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to Sri Guru Gobind Singh on the sacred occasion of his Parkash Utsav, remembering the tenth Sikh Guru’s unparalleled courage, sacrifice and commitment to truth and justice.

In a message shared on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister highlighted how Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s life and teachings continue to inspire generations to stand for righteousness and protect human dignity.

Prime Minister Modi wrote on X, “On the sacred Parkash Utsav of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, we bow in reverence to him. He remains an embodiment of courage, compassion and sacrifice. His life and teachings inspire us to stand for truth, justice, righteousness, and to protect human dignity. Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s vision continues to guide generations towards service and selfless duty. Here are pictures from my visit to the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib earlier this year, where I also had Darshan of the Holy Jore Sahib of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji.”

Guru Gobind Singh, born in 1666, played a pivotal role in shaping Sikh identity and values. The founder of the Khalsa Panth, he emphasised equality, bravery and selfless service, inspiring followers to stand against tyranny and injustice. His teachings continue to resonate across generations, reinforcing ideals of sacrifice, faith and service to humanity.

The Parkash Utsav is marked across the country with prayers, kirtans and tributes, an enduring legacy of one of India’s greatest spiritual and moral leaders.

On this day, devotees visit gurdwaras across India for traditional prayers, including Akhand Paaths (continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib), kirtans (devotional singing), and Langar (community meals). Many cities will also hold processions and community services to remember Guru Gobind Singh's teachings on service, spirituality, and resilience.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti remains one of the most significant Sikh festivals, bringing communities together in reflection, celebration, and service.

In 1699, on the festival of Baisakhi, he founded the Khalsa Panth, a collective body of initiated Sikhs, to uphold righteousness and resist oppression. He introduced the Five Ks (Kesh, Kangha, Kara, Kachera, and Kirpan), which became essential symbols of Sikh identity and discipline.

Guru Gobind Singh also stood firmly against the tyranny and religious persecution during the Mughal era, inspiring his followers to fight for justice and freedom. One of his most lasting spiritual contributions was declaring the Guru Granth Sahib as the eternal Guru of the Sikhs in 1708, ensuring that scripture would guide the faith after him.

These actions not only shaped Sikhism but also laid the foundation for a unique religious and martial identity that endures to this day.

