'Pathaan' releases in MP theaters amid protests

Bhopal, Jan 25 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan' released on Wednesday in theatres across Madhya Pradesh amid protests staged by right-wing members.

Theatres in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and many other cities witnessed long queues from early morning as people line up to watch the first show of the film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

However, the right-wing protesters also gathered outside the movie halls against the screening of the movie.

Effigies of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were burnt outside the Rang Mahal Talkies in Bhopal, and after that they sat outside chanting the Hanuman Chalisa.

In Indore, a group of Vishwa Hindu Parishad members armed with sticks protested outside the Sapna Sangeeta Talkies.

However, a heavy contingent of police personnel deployed around the cinema hall controlled the situation and the first show was screened.

'Pathaan' courted controversy after the video of the song 'Besharam Rang' was released.

The music video was criticised after viewers spotted Deepika Padukone sporting an orange swimsuit.

There were demands from a section of public, including Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra, to change the colour of the swimsuit in the song.

However, the makers have decided to retain the outfit.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

