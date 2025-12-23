Patiala School Bomb Threat: Security Tightened, Sniffer Dogs and Bomb Detection Teams Deployed at Ryan Public School

Ryan Public School in Patiala, Punjab, received a bomb threat email on December 23 (Tuesday morning), prompting an immediate response from the school management and local authorities. The incident led to heightened security measures on the campus as police began a thorough investigation. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma, the school received an email around 10 a.m. claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises and that an explosion was planned later in the day. Acting swiftly, the school management secured the campus and informed the police. A police team reached the spot soon after and tightened security to ensure the safety of students and staff.

SSP Sharma said the premises were carefully checked using bomb detection equipment. Sniffing dogs were also deployed to detect any possible presence of explosives. He confirmed that no immediate threat was found during the initial checks, but precautionary measures remained in place while the investigation continued.

Patiala, Punjab: SSP Varun Sharma says, "At 10 a.m., an email was received by the school containing a bomb threat. Following this, the school management secured the premises..." pic.twitter.com/hMGpZ6NeJc — IANS (@ians_india) December 23, 2025

The Patiala cyber cell unit has taken up the task of tracing the source of the threatening email and identifying the sender. SSP Sharma stated that strict action would be taken against the culprit once identified.

Amid reports of bomb threat rumours targeting schools, police across Punjab remain on high alert. SSP Varun Sharma personally visited Ryan Public School to assess the situation and gather information from the school management, assuring them of all necessary support and continued vigilance.