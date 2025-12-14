Patience, listening are core to humane governance, V-P tells trainee bureaucrats

New Delhi, Dec 14 Emphasising responsible and accountable action in public service, Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, on Sunday, asked trainee bureaucrats to be good listeners, focus on timely disposal of work by using technology to improve service delivery.

Interacting with Officer Trainees from the Indian Police Service (IPS) and the Indian Forest Service (IFoS), the Vice-President spoke about the importance of patience in public life.

He recalled Parliamentarians such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, N.G. Ranga, N.G. Gore and noted that their enduring public following stemmed from the quality of debates they were part of.

He said that in the age of social media, where loud voices often gain traction, such popularity is usually temporary.

The Vice-President highlighted patience and attentive listening as essential tools of effective and humane governance.

He said listening to public grievances often resolves a large part of the problem.

Addressing the officers undergoing the Special Foundation Course at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), he emphasised the importance of constant learning, adherence to dharma, and patience.

He also spoke on the challenge of information overload, misinformation and negative news on social media.

Vice-President Radhakrishnan advised officers to promote positive and constructive stories, underlining the need for social responsibility before sharing content online and called for appropriate action to encourage responsible digital behaviour.

Recalling Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the "Iron Man of India", the Vice-President highlighted his pivotal role in the integration of the princely states and the establishment of the All-India Services.

He said that while Otto von Bismarck united Germany, where people largely shared a common language, Sardar Patel undertook a far more complex task of uniting a nation marked by immense linguistic and cultural diversity.

Vice-President Radhakrishnan said that this extraordinary achievement went well beyond comparable efforts elsewhere in the world.

The Vice-President appreciated the role of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in selecting capable officers, as well as training institutes such as HIPA in imparting the necessary orientation for public service.

As the nation marches towards Viksit Bharat @2047, he urged the officers to discharge their duties in the spirit of the Bhagavad Gita and advised them to focus on their karma and to always stand by dharma.

