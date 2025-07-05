Patna Accident: Car Falls Into Ganga After Driver Hits Accelerator Instead of Brake; Couple Rescued (VIDEO)

Bihar, Patna (July 5, 2025): A major accident was narrowly avoided in Patna’s Digha area when a couple's car plunged into the Ganga River after the driver mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. The incident occurred near Janardan Ghat while the couple was traveling in their city car.

The incident is from Digha Ghat in #Patna where the husband along with wife was driving new car to the banks of the Ganga. Suddenly the husband lost control of the car and jumped straight into the Ganga river along with the car. Boats saved duo and pulled them through window.… pic.twitter.com/B6PweJ1yJK — बिहार Bihar (@Bihar_Nawada) July 4, 2025

According to the media reports, two local boatmen, Rahul and Anshu, acted quicly and jumped into the river to reach the sinking vehicle. They managed to rescue the husband and wife trapped inside. The driver was reportedly inexperienced and lost control of the car due to the confusion between the accelerator and the brake.

The couple was identified as Aditya Prakash and his wife, residents of Patliputra. Both were safely pulled from the car thanks to the timely response of the boatmen, who risked their lives to save them.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Due to the time of the incident and darkness, authorities could not retrieve the submerged car that night, according to the reports.