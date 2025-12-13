Patna administration seizes 4 trucks, slaps Rs 36 lakh fine on sand mafia

Patna, Dec 13 Acting on the instructions of Patna District Magistrate Thiyagarajan S.M., a joint team of the Mining Department and police conducted a raid against illegal sand mining and transportation near the Mahabalipur Canal under the Paliganj police station area on Saturday, around 12:30 a.m, an official statement said.

During the operation, four trucks were found illegally mining and transporting sand from the Son River near the Mahabalipur Canal. All four vehicles were seized, and First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed against the respective vehicle owners at the Paliganj police station.

A total penalty of Rs 36 lakh was imposed on the four trucks under the Bihar Mineral Concession, Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage Rules, 2019, as amended in 2024.

The District Magistrate said that strict action would also be taken under the Crime Control Act (CCA) against those involved in illegal mining, adding that regular enforcement drives are being conducted across the district to curb illegal mining and transportation.

Officials have been directed to act strictly in accordance with state government guidelines and to ensure close coordination among departments. The District Magistrate instructed them to carry out regular and intensive raids against illegal mining, transportation, and storage.

He further emphasised the need for special drives at regular intervals and the use of high-tech methods, including drones and high-speed boats, to prevent illegal mining activities. “Those involved in illegal sand mining are to be identified and proceeded against with strict legal action,” he said.

The District Magistrate also directed officials to strengthen the intelligence-gathering mechanism related to illegal mining, transportation, and storage, and to ensure swift and effective action on any information received.

He reiterated that strict legal action, including under the CCA, will be taken against sand mafia, land mafia, liquor mafia, organised gangs involved in prohibition-related offences, and individuals engaged in illegal economic activities and crime, adding that the district administration follows a zero-tolerance policy in this regard.

