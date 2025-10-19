Patna Airport Accident: Car Flips at Departure Terminal, No Casualties Reported

Bihar authorities reported that a car overturned at the Patna Airport Departure Terminal, but no casualties were reported. The driver of the vehicle said that he had been driving at a speed of around 10 to 20 kmph when he suddenly felt as if someone had closed his eyes, causing the accident. He added that he had been driving all his life, yet had never experienced such an incident before. The driver of the car, speaking with news agency ANI, said, "I was at a speed of around 10 to 20 kmph. I felt like someone came and closed my eyes all of a sudden. That's how this happened... I have been driving all my life, but such an incident had never happened to me."

