Patna Airport Bomb Threat: Security Beefed Up After Authorities Receive Threatening Mail

Patna Airport received a bomb threat via email, triggering an immediate response from airport authorities. Security has been significantly heightened to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. Airport Director stated that further details are awaited as investigations are underway to verify the credibility of the threat. The situation is being closely monitored, and additional security personnel have been deployed at the airport.Earlier, in the day, a Dubai-bound plane scheduled to depart from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport received a bomb threat via email.

According to authorities, the threat was received at 9:35 am and targeted a flight bound for Dubai from Delhi. The Delhi Police confirmed the incident, stating, "On June 17 at 9:35 am, an email was received in the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office, IGI Airport with the threat of a bomb inside a Delhi to Dubai flight." Despite the alarming nature of the threat, authorities took swift action, ensuring the safety of passengers and conducting thorough checks on the aircraft. Fortunately, no suspicious items were found, and the threat was deemed a hoax.

