Patna: BJP and Congress Workers Clash Amid Row Over 'Abuses' Against PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video)

Clashes erupted between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers on Friday, August, during a protest in Bihar's Patna amid political rallies for the upcoming assembly elections. BJP workers began their protest on Friday after a video showing abusive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra.

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows chaotic scenes as workers of both parties lathi charged at each other. Weapons and BJP flags and weapons were also seen being wielded and attacking each other in the heat of the confrontation.

BJP leader Nitin Nabin said we will give a befitting reply to Congress for insulting PM Modi and his mother. “Every son of Bihar will give a befitting reply to Congress for insulting a mother. We will take revenge for this,” he declared.

BJP and Congress Workers Clash Video

VIDEO | Bihar: Clashes break out between BJP and Congress workers in Patna. The BJP workers were protesting outside the Congress office against the alleged abuses hurled at PM Modi during Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav-led 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.#PatnaNews#BiharNews



(Full video…

The Congress, however, pushed back with counter-allegations. Party worker Dr. Ashutosh accused the ruling government of instigating the unrest. “A befitting reply will be given. This is happening with the government’s involvement. Nitish Kumar is doing wrong,” he told ANI.

The clashes began after a video went viral on a social media platform showing a Congress supporter, draped in the party flag, hurling a Hindi expletive at the Prime Minister from the stage during the rally. The BJP quickly complained, demanding an apology from the Congress. A case has also been filed in Patna against Rahul Gandhi concerning the episode.

