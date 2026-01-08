Patna Civil Court receives bomb threat again, evacuated

Patna, Jan 8 A civil court in Patna received a bomb threat via e-mail, triggering panic and a large-scale security response on Thursday.

According to official sources, the threatening email was received by the Registrar of the Patna Civil Court, who immediately alerted security agencies.

Following the alert, the entire court premises were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The threat email claimed that three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) containing RDX had been planted inside the court complex.

After the information surfaced, judges, lawyers, court staff, litigants, prisoners, and witnesses were asked to leave the premises immediately.

Court proceedings were suspended, and the Patna Civil Court was completely shut down, with entry strictly prohibited.

Town DSP confirmed the incident, stating that a detailed investigation is underway.

Reports further indicate that at least four major courts across Bihar received similar threats, including Patna Civil Court, Kishanganj Civil Court, Gaya Civil Court and Danapur Sub-Divisional Court.

All the threatened court premises were evacuated immediately as a security measure.

At the Patna Civil Court, Pirbahore Police Station personnel launched a thorough search operation.

Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squad teams were also deployed and are conducting an intensive sweep of the entire court complex.

Sources said that the threatening email was sent from Tamil Nadu.

Security arrangements have been significantly tightened at all affected court complexes.

So far, no suspicious or explosive material has been recovered, but searches are ongoing.

An official order issued by the registrar of the Patna Civil Court confirmed that the evacuation was carried out purely as a preventive security measure after receiving the email warning of the planted IED.

It is noteworthy that Patna Civil Court has received similar bomb threats multiple times in the past, raising serious concerns over court security and the misuse of digital platforms to create panic.

Security agencies are now working to trace the origin of the email and identify those behind the threat, while maintaining heightened vigilance across all courts in the state.

