Patna Fire: Blaze Erupts at Solar Power Panel Warehouse; 10 Fire Tenders at Spot

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Bihar's Patna in the early hours of Monday, August 11. The blaze erupted in a solar power panels warehouse, resulting in a massive loss. After receiving the information, around 8 to 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, according to the news agency ANI.

The warehouse is located near the National Highway (NH-30) near Mahadev Asthan under the Patna Bypass police station area. At the time of the incident, workers were inside the warehouse, however, they were rushed to safety, and no injuries were reported.

Patna Warehouse Fire

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Fire broke out at a solar power panel warehouse near Mahadev Asthan under Patna Bypass police station area. Around 8-10 fire tenders reached the spot. Fire has been brought under control.

After the cooling operations, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Local police also reached the spot and are investigating the cause of the incident.