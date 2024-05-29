Patna Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at 9th Floor of Surya Apartments on Fraser Road (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out Wednesday on the ninth floor of Surya Apartments located on Fraser Road in Patna. Firefighting operations are currently underway to contain the blaze.

#WATCH | Bihar: Massive fire breaks out at an apartment at Fraser Road in Patna. Firefighting operations are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/RvHNk1iXWD — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2024

The extent of the fire and its specific location within the apartment building remain unclear. Authorities are actively working to extinguish the fire and ensure the safety of all residents.

As of now, no casualties have been reported. Further details, including the cause of the fire and any potential injuries, are awaited.

"Fire broke out at Surya Apartments. We reached the site as soon as we received the information. Fire team also reached as soon as it was informed. 80% of the fire has been doused... We were constantly urging the occupants of the house using a mic... The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," Deputy SP Kotwali (Law & Order) Krishna Murari Prasad said.