Patna Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Yard in Bihar (Watch Video)

Patna, Bihar (November 6, 2024): A massive fire broke out at a scrap yard in the AG Colony area of Shastri Nagar, Patna, on Wednesday. The blaze spread rapidly and also engulfed four nearby houses.

Bihar: Fire broke out at a scrap shop in AG Colony, Patna. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze, and efforts to control the fire are still ongoing pic.twitter.com/p9TqRpvml2 — IANS (@ians_india) November 6, 2024

According to reports, the fire started in the scrap shop and quickly grew in intensity. Firefighters from 10 fire engines rushed to the scene and are working to control the flames. The local authorities have also cut off the power supply to the area to prevent further damage.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighting efforts are ongoing.