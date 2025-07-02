Patna Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Inside Mall Restaurant, Several Feared Trapped

A large fire has broken out at a Patna restaurant located on the top level of a shopping centre. According to officials, the fire started at Caelum Restro, a business area close to Danapur train station. There are two private coaching centres in the mall as well; however, it is unclear at this time whether these have also been impacted by the fire. Firefighting operations have begun as emergency personnel arrived at the scene. Several fire engines are deployed at the spot to control the blaze.



Several people are feared to be trapped in the mall. So far, no casualties have been reported. More details awaited.