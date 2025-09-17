Patna HC orders Congress to remove AI video on PM Modi's mother from social media

Patna, Sep 17 The Patna High Court on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure over the Bihar Congress' recent social media post featuring an AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother and asked the grand old party to take it down.

Acting Chief Justice P.B. Bajantri directed the grand old party to immediately remove the video from all social media platforms.

The controversial video, shared by the Bihar Congress on X, depicted PM Modi's mother appearing in his dreams and speaking to him.

The video sparked widespread outrage, with the BJP and NDA allies slamming it as disrespectful and below political dignity.

Taking note of the matter, the Patna High Court termed the video unacceptable in political discourse.

The court ordered Congress to ensure the video's complete removal from the internet without delay.

The order is being viewed as a setback for Congress ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders welcomed the High Court's directive, calling it a slap on the Congress.

The Congress, however, has not yet issued an official response to the order.

Earlier, a major political storm had erupted in Bihar after a video from the Grand Alliance’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga went viral, showing a man using abusive words for Prime Minister Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi, from the stage of the Mahagathbandhan.

The video triggered sharp reactions from the BJP and its NDA allies, who accused the INDIA bloc leaders of crossing all limits of political decency.

BJP leaders in Bihar condemned the remarks and demanded an immediate public apology from Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.

NDA constituents also joined the protest, alleging that the opposition was indulging in cheap politics by targeting the Prime Minister's family.

Party workers across several districts staged demonstrations, burning effigies of the two leaders and raising slogans against the Grand Alliance.

The video also sparked resentment among the public, especially on social media, where users widely criticised the remarks as insensitive and uncalled for.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor