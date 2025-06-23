Patna Horror: Land Dealer Shot Dead, Police Suspect Old Enmity Behind Murder

A land dealer was shot dead on Sunday night in the Gaurichak police station area of Bihar's capital, Patna. The crime took place on the Kandap-Sohgi Road, where unidentified assailants gunned him down. The victim, Anjani Singh, was a resident of Hander village. He was involved in the land business and was also a key witness in an old murder case. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. According to available information, Anjani Singh had gone to attend a dinner at the house of his maternal uncle, Siddheshwar Singh, on Sunday night. He was returning home alone on a motorcycle when he was intercepted near Bahuara village and shot dead. He died on the spot after being shot in the neck and chest, police said.

Hearing the gunshots, local residents rushed to the spot and immediately informed the police. Gaurichak police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and sent it for post-mortem. A spent cartridge was recovered from the crime scene.

Preliminary investigation suggests the murder may be the result of an old enmity. Anjani Singh was a key witness in the murder of Awadhesh Singh from his village. Police suspect that this could be the motive behind the killing. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to identify the culprits.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar-02) Shri Satyakam stated that the case appears to be linked to a land dispute and personal rivalry. A sense of fear and tension has gripped the area following the incident.