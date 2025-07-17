Patna Hospital Firing: Prisoner Out on Parole Shot Dead Inside ICU by 5 Armed Assailants in Bihar; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces

Patna Hospital Firing Video: A group of five armed men shot dead a man inside the ICU of the Paras Hospital in Patna on Thursday morning. The victim, identified as Chandan Mishra, was an undertrial prisoner on parole. He was admitted to Paras Hospital for medical treatment at the time of the attack. The entire sequence was captured on CCTV. The video shows the five accused walking through the corridor and approaching ICU Room 209. As they reach the door, each pulls out a revolver. One man opens the door and enters first. The others follow him into the room. Seconds later, gunshots are heard. The men then exit the room and flee the hospital. The first attacker to enter the room is seen walking out last while the others run away.

According to the reports, Mishra was a resident of Buxar district and had several murder cases registered against him. He had been shifted from Buxar jail to Bhagalpur prison due to security concerns. The police suspect that a rival gang, identified as the Chandan Sheru gang, carried out the attack.

The attack has sparked sharp political reactions in the state. Opposition leaders targeted the ruling JDU-BJP alliance over the deteriorating law and order situation.

“Criminals walked into a hospital ICU and shot a patient. Is anyone safe in Bihar? Did such things happen before 2005?” RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav posted on X.

The incident comes amid a rise in violent crimes in the state. Earlier on Thursday, the body of 20-year-old Shivam Singh, son of Rakesh Singh, was found outside his house in Hathiyakandh village in Bhojpur district.

Earlier this month, BJP leader and businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna.