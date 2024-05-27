Patna law student dies after brutal assault by over dozen masked men

Patna May 27 A law student in Patna died after he was brutally beaten up by over a dozen masked assailants outside his examination centre on Monday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Harsh Raj, a student of BN College.

He had gone to a law college in the Sultanganj area for an exam and was intercepted by the assailants just outside the examination centre when he came out. The assailants fled from the scene after thrashing him.

The victim was admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) where he succumbed due to multiple injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a heated exchange of words with some persons a few days ago, and this could be the reason for the deadly attack. However, the police said they are investigating the matter.

"A student named Harsh Raj, who had gone for an exam in a law college located in the Sultanganj police station area, was lynched by more than one dozen masked criminals. The body has been sent to the PMCH for post-mortem. The matter is being investigated. Nearby CCTV footage is being examined," ASP, Patna City, Sharat R.S. said.

Harsh Raj was a resident of Vaishali and was doing his graduation in the state capital.

