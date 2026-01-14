Patna Police arrest man for killing wife; aide also held

Patna, Jan 14 What initially appeared to be a mysterious murder of a woman in Gajawak Mohammadpur under Janipur police station limits in Patna has been cracked as a case in which the deceased’s husband allegedly emerged as the main conspirator, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Mala Devi, wife of Subodh Sharma, a resident of the Pali police station area in Jehanabad.

She was found murdered on January 11, following which police launched an investigation.

“It was a blind case initially. We used technical and scientific methods to crack this case within 48 hours,” City Superintendent of Police (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh told the media.

Police investigation revealed that Mala Devi allegedly had personal relationships with other individuals and was also involved in financial transactions, which became a source of tension between the couple.

This discord allegedly prompted Subodh Sharma to plot the murder.

“Subodh Sharma roped in his old acquaintance Kunal Kishore, a former hotel staff member, to execute the plan. An amount of Rs 2.50 lakh was paid in advance, with the assurance of additional payment later,” Singh said.

“On January 11, Mala Devi was taken to Gajawak Mohammadpur on the pretext of being shown a plot of land. She was then taken to a secluded location, where the accused shot her. After the incident, both accused fled the spot,” he said.

During the investigation, police analysed mobile call details, location data and interpersonal contacts, which led to key breakthroughs.

Kunal Kishore was first arrested at Jehanabad railway station and the mobile phone used during the crime was recovered based on his disclosure.

Subsequently, based on information obtained during interrogation, the victim’s husband Subodh Sharma was also arrested.

Both accused are being questioned further, police said.

The case was cracked by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Phulwarisharif.

“Further investigation is underway to trace the entire network, recover the weapon used and ascertain the role of any additional accomplices,” Singh said.

