Patna Police arrest three in cop death case on Atal Path, driver booked for murder

Patna, June 12 Acting swiftly after a tragic road accident on Atal Path that claimed the life of a police constable and left two others critically injured, Patna Police have arrested three individuals, including the SUV driver, 21-year-old Nikhil Raj, officials said on Thursday. He has been booked for murder.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avakash Kumar said an FIR has been registered against four individuals at Sri Krishnapuri police station. While three have been arrested, one is still absconding.

The incident occurred around 12.30 a.m. last night when a speeding Scorpio SUV, allegedly travelling at nearly 90 km/h from the Digha side, rammed into a police team conducting a routine vehicle-checking operation.

The impact threw the personnel into the air. Among the victims were Sub-Inspector Deepak Kumar, ASI Awadhesh Kumar, and Constable Komal Kumari. Komal later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

“This is not a simple case of rash driving. We are treating it as murder,” SSP Kumar said at a press briefing. “Nikhil Raj, the driver and owner of the vehicle, has been arrested and booked accordingly.”

The SUV bore a BJP party flag, prompting speculation about political links. However, SSP Kumar dismissed such claims, stating, “A flag on a vehicle does not determine political involvement. Our investigation so far has found no political connection.”

Police said Nikhil Raj is the son of a land broker. The other two arrested are his associates. Their mobile phones have been seized, and some video footage recovered from the devices is under forensic examination.

Authorities are yet to confirm whether the accused were under the influence of alcohol or other substances. Medical reports are awaited.

A search is ongoing to trace the fourth accused who fled the scene.

