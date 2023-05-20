Patna police bust inter-state flesh trade racket

Patna, May 20 Patna police on Saturday busted an inter-state flesh trade racket with the arrest of four persons, including two girls.

A raid was carried out at a house located in the upscale Patliputra Colony from where the accused were arrested. During interrogation, the accused made some startling disclosures before the police.

"When we interrogated the accused, they revealed that they used to lure girls who either fled from their homes in remote districts of Bihar or were contacted by the gang members with lucrative offers of jobs with handsome salaries. Once they were trapped, the girls were sold to handlers in Delhi for flesh trade," said S.K. Shahi, the SHO of Patliputra police station.

"The police are trying to find out how many girls were trafficked by this gang. As we want to crack down on the other members of the nexus, their names and exact locations cannot be announced publicly," Shahi said.

