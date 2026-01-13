Patna Police crack high-profile Aman Shukla murder case, three arrested

Patna, Jan 13 The Patna Police of Bihar, in coordination with the District Intelligence Unit (DIU), achieved a major breakthrough on Tuesday in the sensational Aman Shukla murder case, which had rocked the state capital earlier this month.

Police arrested three criminals and uncovered that a Rs 5 lakh contract had been given to execute the crime.

The incident occurred in broad daylight on January 5 in the Patrakar Nagar police station area, triggering panic and serious law-and-order concerns in the locality.

Following the incident, a special investigation team comprising Patna Police and the DIU’s technical unit was constituted.

Using scientific evidence, technical surveillance, and intelligence inputs, the team successfully tracked and arrested the accused.

During the operation, police recovered a cache of illegal arms used in the crime, including three illegal firearms, large quantities of live cartridges, and magazines.

During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that the attack was carried out on a contract worth Rs 5 lakh.

According to Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma, the contract was given by Sonu alias Kallu, who is also the main conspirator in the case.

“The crime stemmed from a dispute over criminal dominance and Sonu alias Kallu’s exclusion from an illicit operation. To avoid suspicion, Sonu alias Kallu had surrendered in court earlier after orchestrating the entire plan,” Sharma said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dharmendra Kumar, Sujit Kumar, and Jitendra Kumar.

Police also noted that the deceased Aman Shukla had a prior criminal background and was previously accused of a bank robbery and other incidents, which further intensified rivalry among local criminal groups.

“This was a planned criminal conspiracy driven by rivalry and dominance. With the help of technical surveillance and evidence, the accused have been arrested and weapons recovered. Further investigation is ongoing,” SSP Kartikeya Sharma said.

The swift action by Patna Police and DIU has been widely appreciated and is being seen as a significant step in cracking down on organised crime in the capital.

