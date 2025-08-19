Patna Police foils criminal’s escape attempt during recovery operation

Patna, Aug 19 In a dramatic early morning operation, Patna Police overpowered a wanted criminal, Deepak Kumar of Shahpur, who attempted to escape custody in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police, Deepak Kumar, accused in several cases of looting and robbery, had been arrested earlier.

During interrogation, he revealed that looted valuables were hidden in Janipur village. Acting on this lead, a police team took him to the location.

However, on reaching the spot, the accused picked up a pistol which he had hidden on the spot and opened fire on the police team in a bid to flee from the spot.

In retaliation, the police team also fired at him. He sustained gunshot injuries to his leg and collapsed. Police managed to capture him eventually despite his resistance.

“The accused fired one round on the police team, and we fired two rounds. The accused sustained gunshot injuries in his leg while attempting to escape. He has been admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment,” said Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma.

In view of the seriousness of the incident, senior officers, including City SP West and the Central region, rushed to the spot.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has also been deployed to conduct a thorough technical investigation.

The entire area has been cordoned off, and an intensive search operation is underway to trace any possible accomplices.

Sources have said that Deepak was involved in robbing many bank and jewellery shops across the state.

His four gang members are currently at large and Patna Police is making all efforts to nab them.

Police said the raid was conducted based on a special input. While the incident created panic among locals, authorities assured that the situation is under control and urged people to maintain peace.

Notably, the operation is part of 'Operation Langda,' Bihar Police’s ongoing campaign against criminals across the state.

