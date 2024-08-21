Patna Police lathi charge protestors during Bharat Bandh

Patna, Aug 21 During the Bharat Bandh on Wednesday, Patna Police lathi charged protestors, who are believed to be members of the Bhim Army.

The incident occurred at Dak Bungalow Chowk in Patna, where a large number of protestors had gathered, holding posters and flags to voice their opposition.

In a bid to disperse the sizable crowd of demonstrators, the police resorted to lathi charge and the use of water cannons.

In Purnea, the protests were bolstered by the support of Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav.

He called for the inclusion of quota in the 9th Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which would offer additional protection to these provisions.

The protests weren't limited to Patna and Purnea but were also reported in Darbhanga, Hajipur, Jehanabad, Nawada, and other districts across Bihar.

The one-day Bharat Bandh was organised by the Aarakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti in response to the recent Supreme Court ruling on "quota within quota."

The ruling has sparked controversy by suggesting that state governments can further classify Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities and create separate quotas for those considered more backward within these categories.

This decision has triggered widespread protests, as many fear it could fragment the rights and protection afforded to these marginalised groups.

The Bharat Bandh, aimed at protecting the rights of SCs and STs, received support from the INDIA bloc’s alliance partners, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and various social organisations like the Bhim Army.

Earlier in the day, the protestors reached Darbhanga railway station and stopped the Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Superfast train.

Members of the Bhim Army, holding posters and banners, blocked the railway tracks and even climbed onto the engine of the train.

The protestors argue that there is a deliberate conspiracy to deprive SC and ST communities of the rights guaranteed to them by the Indian Constitution.

The protestors have blocked National Highway 83 in Jahanabad district. This highway is a crucial link between Patna, Gaya and further Dobhi on National Highway 19 and burnt tyres on the road.

The district police initiated a mild lathi charge to disperse them.

This blockade is part of the larger protest that has significantly disrupted normal life across several cities including the state capital, Patna.

