Patna Police reach Tejashwi's residence to look for 'missing' RJD legislator

Patna, Feb 12 Amid hectic political activities here ahead of the floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Monday, a team of Patna Police headed by a senior cop on late Sunday night went to the residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to look for a "missing" legislator of his own party -- Chetan Anand.

The police team, however, was told by Anand that he was staying at Tejashwi Yadav's residence "at his own wish".

Anand, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Sheohar, is the son of jailed strongman leader, Anand Mohan. Chetan's younger brother Anshuman Anand had filed a police complaint, saying "his elder brother has been missing since Saturday".

Anshuman claimed that Chetan had stepped out of their house at Patliputra colony for "an important meeting at 2.30 p.m. on Saturday", adding the MLA could also not be contacted on his mobile phones since 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Following the complaint, a police team headed by an SP-rank officer reached Tejashwi Yadav's residence at 5 Desh Ratna Marg.

